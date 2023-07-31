Selena Gomez has set pulses racing in a plunging bikini as she flashed her ample assets.

The singer and actress, 31, left her fans speechless as she took to her Instagram Stories in a series of snaps and a racy video.

The brunette beauty had her ample curves on display as she wore a tiny pink bikini under a pair of denim dungarees that were cheekily undone.

The Rare Beauty founder kept her overall look simple, with very little makeup to show off her natural beauty.

The video was posted by fans on Twitter, with many gushing at her appearance, as one wrote: “SELENA GOMEZ looking so gorgeous [fire emoji].”

A second said: “I guess I have never ever seen Selena this hot till date [love heart emojis]”, while a third added: “She looks amazing omg [love eye emojis].”

This isn’t the first time she’s looked stunning recently, as earlier this month she stripped off by the pool alongside her pal Nicola Peltz-Beckham as the pair posed for sun soaked selfies.

Selena’s derriere was on full display as she leaned on her hands and shared a blanket with Nicola.