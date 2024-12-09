Segun Sowunmi slams Kwankwasiyya movement

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Sowunmi, has launched a scathing criticism against the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Sowunmi sees the movement as ‘excessive militancy’ which, according to him, is far behind principles of democracy.

The Kwankwasiyya movement has its roots in the political career of politician and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The movement derives its name from its leader’s last name, Kwankwaso.

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sowuumi criticized the movement, saying, “I’m sure you don’t want to know my view on the Kwankwasiyya movement. You don’t want to hear it.

“I have a different view as to my respect for Rabiu Kwakwaso. But that excessive militancy is crazy. Democracy is not chaos.

“Democracy is like a radical conversation not instigating young people to be acting like they want to go into a mob fight…”