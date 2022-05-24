Segun Adewale, Aeroland wins PDP ticket for Lagos West

Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Lagos West Senatorial District.

Adewale was formerly the State Chairman of the party.

He defeated Yomi Ogungbe at the primary election conducted Monday night at the Stadplus event centre in Ikeja

Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer announced the results, NAN reports.

Adewale scored 264 votes, while Ogungbe polled two votes. Two votes were voided.

The winner thanked the delegates and pledged to work with all to win the main poll in 2023.

“My first priority is to reconcile with my opponent, Mr Yomi Ogungbe, so that we can be better united and work together as one.

“We must tidy up all the differences within our party before we move ahead to the main elections,” he said.

More than 356 delegates from the 10 Local Government Areas voted in the primaries.

They are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.

There were no delegates from Ojo and Amuwo-Odofin LGAs.