NEWS
See list of prize money all premier league clubs got this season
The prize money all clubs in the premier league got in the 2020-2021 season has been revealed.
Manchester City clinched this season’s Premier League title, with weeks to spare.
But despite their success this season, it has been revealed their prize money actually went down this year compared to what Liverpool got last year for winning the premier league.
According to The Times, City netted £163million for their efforts this campaign- made up of their £123m ‘equal share’ payment given to every club in this season’s Premier League -and then a further £40m for winning the title.
Runners-up Manchester United pocketed £38m, meaning their overall total was £161m.
However, last season’s champions Liverpool received £177m for winning the 2019-20 title – £14m more than City earned this year.
And even City themselves were awarded more last year despite only coming second, pocketing £175m in 2019-20.
Last season there was a £79m gap between the £177m handed to champions Liverpool and bottom-placed Norwich’s £98m.
This year, that gap reduced to £38m, with bottom side Sheffield United earning £125m compared to City’s £163m.
See the full list below.
NEWS
Five cops feared killed as hoodlums raze Enugu police station
Gunmen on Tuesday morning attacked Iwollo Oghe Police station in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu state.
No fewer than five persons, including police personnel were feared killed in the attack that saw the police facility totally razed.
It was also learnt most of the vehicles and other property in the premises were burnt down.
Spokesman of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.
He said he would not give official statement until Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu returned from his on- the- spot assessment of the damages and casualties.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Akande, others meet Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night received National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The visit, which held at the President’s official residence, was to pay condolences to Buhari over last Friday’s air crash, which claimed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.
Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party on the visit.
NEWS
Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of guests allowed into the reception venue
A Nigerian couple celebrating their wedding anniversary erected a banner at the venue with the names of guests and their seat numbers.
The Twitter user who shared the list online revealed that anyone whose name wasn’t on the banner was not allowed into the venue.
The tweet quickly went viral, with Nigerians sharing their opinions about the couple’s method.
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES5 days ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Small 4-5 is lethal!
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Ideal sex spot in your house!
-
LIFESTYLES4 days ago
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis