See all of Kylie Jenner’s outfits at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Kylie Jenner is loving life in Paris.

The reality star, 25, has rocked a series of head-turning outfits in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week — and fans can’t get enough of her bold style.

Jenner certainly has taken a walk on the wild side this week, whether it was channeling her inner Julia Fox in a pair of white briefs and a tank to the Loewe show today, sporting a super-plunging Schiaperelli gown to the designer’s presentation on Thursday or wearing torn-up red fabric under a sheer dress last night.

From sexy dresses to white undies, we’re taking a look at all of Kylie Jenner’s best moments from the spring/summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week shows — and eagerly awaiting what she’ll wear next.

Acne Studio runway show

Jenner wore a form-fitting white gown to the Acne Studio show on Wednesday. Getty Images

The Kylie Cosmetics founder kicked things off in the city of light on Wednesday, heading to the Acne Studio spring/summer 2023 show in a drapey gown with batwing sleeves by the designer. She added oversized white sunglasses and bold, studded earrings by the designer for her front row look.

Balmain runway show

She headed to the Balmain show with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on Wednesday night. TheRealSPW/ MEGA

Jenner showed off her curves in a daringly low crocheted mini by Balmain for the designer’s spring/summer show, adding clear “Bree” heels by Gianvito Rossi ($745). The star kept the rest of her look simple, going san accessories to keep the focus on her custom dress. She, of course, twinned with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who wore her own braided brown mini.

Channeling “The Matrix” at dinner

TheRealSPW / MEGA

The brunette beauty looked very Keanu Reeves when she went out to dinner with best friend Karanikolaou on Wednesday in a much more covered-up ensemble, wearing a long, croc-print black jacket with black trousers and gloves — and adding dark shades despite the late hour.

Schiaparelli runway show





Jenner left the Ritz in a stunning velvet gown yesterday to attend the Schiaparelli show. GC Images



The mom of two took the plunge in deep blue velvet for the Schiaparelli show yesterday, wearing bold jewelry from the designer including “teeth studs” ($489) and a black choker with a pendant shaped like a human heart. She added black pumps with gold heels and a matching black handbag with gold detail.

Out in Paris Thursday night

Jenner rocked a naked dress by Dilara Findikoglu on the streets of the French capital. TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner gave off Halloween vibes when she sported a daring red look while heading out in Paris yesterday, wearing a Dilara Findikoglu “Dissolved Doll” dress. The outfit featured strategically placed red pieces of fabric under a sheer, nude dress with a high neck and cut out at the bust. She added a red bag and a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi heels that were similar to the ones she wore to the Balmain show, choosing the “Nude PVC Metropolois” style ($795).

Loewe runway show





Jenner went with a “no pants, no problem” theme for the Loewe show. kyliejenner/Instagram



The cosmetics guru ditched her pants for Friday’s Loewe spring/summer 2023 show, sporting a white tank and underwear from the label along with black tights and a long gray coat. Posting a photo on Instagram of herself drinking a cup of coffee in the hallway of her hotel, Jenner wrote, “no pants no problem. mornings with @loewe,” tagging the brand’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson.