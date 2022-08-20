Job title: Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited



Company: Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited



Job description: Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited – Incorporated in Nigeria with registration number RC 1088832, Prosecsafe provides… security and safety solutions to corporate bodies and individuals in Nigeria and West African sub region. We provide security…



Expected salary:



Location: Ikeja, Lagos State



Job date: Sat, 30 Jul 2022 05:12:40 GMT



Apply for the job now!