Security Chiefs get 21 days to curtail rising insecurity

The nation’s security chiefs yesterday got a fresh ultimatum of three weeks to abate the worsening insecurity in the country.

This was one of the conclusions of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The council has, therefore, given them a mandate to evolve new measures to combat insecurity in all the 11 states in the South-south and South-east.

The mandate to the security chiefs came against the backdrop of the rising cases of attacks by non-state actors on police and other agencies’ facilities as well as personnel, especially in the South-east.

The NSC at the meeting in Abuja also decided not to publicise henceforth measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country for a more effective result.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Alkali Usman, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, alongside the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, stated that Buhari approved the overhaul of the security apparatus in both South-south and South-east.

The security chiefs were also joined by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who stated that the president, by presiding over the council meeting three times in two weeks, “shows the premium the president and the administration have placed on security issues.”

Usman said the meeting assessed the situation in the country, particularly in the South-east and South-South, as it affected law and order.

He said: “We have some measures, which we have outlined and have been approved by the council and we’ll see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order and restore peace in that area. We solicit all law-abiding citizens to work with us to identify and deal with the situation. That is that; I may not go into the details of how we will do that.”

The NSA said the meeting emphasised the need to address the security challenges facing the country, particularly those that cropped up in the last few months.

Monguno said the president gave marching orders to deal with the emerging problems physically.

He said: “The first two meetings were inconclusive, but today’s meeting is the final in the three meetings. Again, Mr. President’s concern at the growing trend of insecurity has been highlighted and the meeting, basically, was briefed by the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General Police.

“I briefed the meeting on strategic issues in relation to security, while the Chief of Defence Staff briefed on operational issues, and Inspector-General of Police briefed on constabulary matters. On my part, I briefed council on the enablers of crime and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

“These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given direction on how to deal with them, specifically issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime, how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment, which of course, the Federal Executive Council had given approval, through previous memos on how to get 100 million people out of poverty, was also discussed. Then, again, the lack of an effective crime reporting system.

“Again, the president has given direction on how to make these things effective. Already, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has been given certain instructions on how to deal with this, but by and by, the council has agreed that the level of insecurity in the country, especially in the last one month, is something that has to be addressed with the immediacy that it requires and at the operational level, of course, the Chief of Defence Staff has been working with the service chiefs and the recommendations they’ve made to the council are already being handled.”

Also speaking, the CDS stated that decisions have been taken to boost the operations of the security agencies.

Irabor said: “No doubt, far-reaching decisions were made. On our part, just as the National Security Adviser indicated, I briefed on various measures that the armed forces, in partnership with other security agencies, the measures we’ve taken to stem the tide of insecurity across the country.

“The council was pleased with the actions and of course, the prayers that were made, which council has also graciously undertaken to look into. These, of course, have to do with manpower development, training and equipment issues, and thankfully, the glow on my face should, of course, give you an indication as to the graciousness of the National Security Council, in relation to the briefings that we’ve given in this regard and I believe that going forward, we shall be translating that and it will have some great impact on the security disposition across the country.”