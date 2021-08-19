POLITICS
Secondus leads PDP chieftains to meet with Obasanjo in Abeokuta (PHOTOS)
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the state of the nation.
National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus who led the delegation arrived at Obasanjo’s Penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, alongside his entourage at 12:19pm.
He went straight into the meeting with the former President.
Though there was no official communication on the outcome of the meeting between the PDP leadership and Obasanjo it was gathered that the state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated the discussion.
It was further gathered that another issue discussed was what a source privy to the meeting described as the internal affairs of the PDP as a political party.
The PDP leadership had earlier met a former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd)
PDP NWC reschedules meeting in honour of late Deputy Senate President, Mantu
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday shelved its meeting in honour of the late Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu.
Mantu died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja at midnight after a few days of admission.
Before his death, Mantu was a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)
The party in a statement described Mantu’s death as a huge tragedy which has befallen not only the PDP but our entire nation, Nigeria, at large.
The party recalls the incalculable contributions by Senator Mantu, who brought his love for the nation as well as his skills to bear in the Senate where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information as well as the Deputy Senate President.
“Senator Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels, the party said in the statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan
The party noted that because of the loss of Mantu, the meeting of its NWC earlier slated for today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
The funeral prayer for the late Deputy Senate President would hold later on Tuesday at Apo legislative mosque in Abuja.
PDP berates Buhari for signing PIB despite public outcry
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring the outcry by Nigerians across board not to sign the offensive, repugnant and anti-people Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), as passed by the National Assembly into law.
The party notes that the signing of the law, despite widespread public rejection, amounts to endorsement of imposition and further confirms that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) have no iota of respect for the people as well as the tenets of democracy as a system of government.
By his action, President Buhari has only authenticated that he is not a listening leader and that the APC and its leaders are only out to trample on the will of Nigerians for their selfish interests.
In putting his hands to endorse the obnoxious bill, even with its distasteful, paltry and provocative 3% revenue to oil producing communities, President Buhari and the APC have again displayed disdain and insensitivity to the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta.
The PDP holds that such is the height of contempt for oil producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges which they face as a result of oil exploration.
Noting that Mr. President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it be made to address the demands of the oil producing communities, our party fears that the new law cannot guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as respite in the Niger Delta region.
If anything, the Act as signed by President Buhari is a dangerous recipe for an avoidable crisis in the sector.
The PDP calls on President Buhari to salvage the situation by immediately forwarding an amendment bill to the National Assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of our nation.
While calling for calm across the country, particularly the South-South geo-political zone, the PDP also charges lawmakers elected on its platform to be at alert even as preparation must be commenced for an urgent amendment to this law.
Wike plots against PDP in Anambra, vows to support APC candidate, Andy Uba
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State may have taken the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governorship election in Anambra State.
He has threatened to work against the PDP governorship candidate in the election.
It was gathered that Wike have declared to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, in the Anambra governorship election.
Governor Wike was said to have declared that he would “not be supporting the PDP candidate in the Anambra governorship election against his friend, Andy Uba, of the APC because Andy is his brother.”
While the Rivers governor is purportedly contemplating supporting the APC candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, some PDP stakeholders were issuing warning that such act constitutes anti-party activities for which Wike could be expelled from the party.
Governor Wike had supported the agitation for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, over alleged leadership failure. PDP elders and other notable stakeholders, however, intervened to halt the forceful removal of Secondus before his tenure elapsed.
