Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.

The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.

Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.

The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.

Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.

The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”