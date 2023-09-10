Sean Strickland shocks Israel Adesanya, wins UFC title

Sean Strickland became the latest in a long list of evidence that anything can happen in the UFC.

The 32-year-old pulled off a stunner with a unanimous win over Israel Adesanya to become the middleweight champion on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, in the main event of UFC 293.

While Adesanya was expected to walk through Strickland he got a wake up call in the first round. Strickland was competitive throughout the round but really raised eyebrows when he dropped Adesanya with a clean right hand.

A blistering straight right hand dropped Adesanya hard late in the first round. Strickland was on top of him immediately and firing away, but referee Marc Goddard gave Adesanya a lot of leeway, and he survived the round.

But Strickland continually marched forward, kept his guard up and never allowed Adesanya to get untracked.

He went to work trying to get the finish. Adesanya survived the onslaught but it set the tone that the champ’s night might not be as easy as anticipated.

Heading into the fifth round there was a general consensus that Strickland was up on the cards and that Adesanya would need a finish.

When the bout ended, Strickland shouted at Adesanya and then raised his arms and sprinted around the cage in celebration.

All three judges scored the fight for Sean Strickland. Judges scored it 49-46 on all cards for Strickland. He is the new UFC middleweight champion.

“You guys, you know Izzy is a bad mother f***er, you guys,” Strickland said in the cage after the decision was announced. “You don’t fight that guy with how many highlight-reel knockout? He’s beaten the majority of my friends [and] he’s beaten them pretty easily. And man, I was even down on myself at times, but I’ve got to thank the fans of Australia. You guys motivated me.”

Strickland, who is often loud, crude and outrageous, was humble in victory, but he had plenty of reason to gloat. He was one of the biggest underdogs ever to win in a UFC title fight and Adesanya closed as a -675 favorite.

He wasn’t even supposed to be in the main event but was a replacement for Dricus Du Plessis who pulled out of the fight with injury.

Strickland was just 2-2 in his last four fights leading up to the title win. He beat Abusupiyan Magomedov in his return to middleweight after a decision win against Nassourdine Imavov at light heavyweight.

Even Strickland himself acknowledged that he was an underdog going into fight The Last Stylebender.

“Everybody fighting Izzy is an underdog,” Strickland said, per Kevin E. Schuster of UFC.com. “He’s a gigantic, tall kickboxer. I’m ready to embrace my inner [Michael] Bisping and give a little bit to the Gods… Maybe wrestle, maybe not. It’s going to be a good time.”

Whether Adesanya can come back from this remains to be seen, though he didn’t seem like himself for whatever reason on Sunday.

The two biggest upsets in UFC history were Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey for the women’s bantamweight title and Matt Serra finishing Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight belt. St-Pierre avenged his loss and took the title back from Serra, but Rousey never won another fight and retired after being finished in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes.