Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been taken off suicide watch as he prepares for his sex trafficking trial.

“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for the embattled music mogul told People Sunday. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

A source also told the outlet that Combs has visited with his family at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he’s currently in custody on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is staying in a dormitory setting at the detention center.

The disgraced rapper was placed on suicide watch after a judge denied bail following his Sept. 16 arrest.

At the time, insiders told People the decision served as a “preventative measure as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear.”

The US Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections defines suicide watch as “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation.”

Combs, 54, was detained months after Homeland Security executed raids at his Miami and Los Angeles homes, during which feds allegedly found drugs and more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant, per an indictment.

The indictment also accused the Bad Boy Records founder of “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During TMZ’s recent documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,” Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said the father of seven was “very eager to tell his story.”

Agnifilo added that the music mogul’s “state of mind is actually remarkably positive” and “he [has] come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now.”

Combs has faced ongoing legal woes since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and sexual abuse, including allegedly forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes, in a November 2023 lawsuit.

The exes settled the lawsuit a day later and Combs denied any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” his lawyer wrote in a statement to Page Six.

“He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”