A former model who allegedly attended several of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ wild house parties over the years claims she saw “cameras in the bedrooms” of the disgraced rapper’s home. Combs’ reps, however, denied the claim.

Precious Muir — who also worked as a Playboy Bunny at several Playboy Mansion events hosted by Hugh Hefner — discussed Diddy’s alleged bedroom recording devices in an interview with The Mirror.

“I know a property of this value, of Playboy mansion and of Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons, they’re extremely extravagant, they’re worth millions,” Muir told the outlet. “So you would expect security cameras in certain parts of the house because you wanna make sure your stuff is safe, your property is safe, nothing goes missing and everyone’s good.”

However, Muir recalled taking note of how strange it was to find that there were allegedly cameras in the music mogul’s bed chambers.

“But in the bedrooms? Why are cameras in the bedrooms? I’ve no idea,” she said.

Combs’ attorneys denied Muir’s claim, telling Page Six in a statement on Tuesday, “This is a false story.”

While Muir didn’t share any further details about Diddy’s alleged bedroom cameras, she did recall almost hooking up with a famous athlete in front of alleged cameras in the Playboy Mansion.

“So we’re kissing and cuddling and stuff. And we had locked the door. So someone had come up to the door and started banging, banging, banging on the door,” she recalled of the steamy makeout session, without divulging who the star athlete was.

“And for some reason, I had sobered up. Whatever alcohol was in my system, it was just completely gone and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? You are a famous athlete, I’m a new model and we’re gonna be intimate in a room where there’s cameras.’ I just said, ‘The vibe is gone,’” she continued.

Miur alleged that the person who knocked on the door “saved” her life because they stopped her and the athlete from “ending up on some random tape somewhere.”

“I could have a video somewhere floating around of me being intimate with this basketball player. And I’d have no control over that,” she alleged.

The late Playboy founder’s widow, Crystal Hefner, previously shared that Hugh had “little spy holes” at the foot of his bed that he used to film A-listers having sex.

Muir’s claims come amid a recent wave of sexual assault accusations pegged against the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a number of lawsuits on behalf of several victims accusing Combs of egregious sex crimes — with one plaintiff claiming he was just 10 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Combs has continued to deny the allegations, telling Page Six in the most recent statement via his reps, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Diddy’s downfall began in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping, sex trafficking and physically abusing her throughout their decade-long relationship.

Combs responded by denying the accusation and settled the case with Ventura, 38, the next day.

A few months later, however, he was forced to issue a public apology after a video of him violently assaulting the “Me & U” singer at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online.

Diddy, seen here with Jennifer Lopez in 2000, has denied any wrongdoing. FilmMagic, Inc

Cassie’s lawsuit opened the floodgates and many alleged victims have since come forward claiming that Diddy drugged and assaulted them at his wild, A-list parties over the years.

Combs was arrested in New York City last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail. A trial is set for May 5, 2024.