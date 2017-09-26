Sea pirates kill 2 in Bayelsa

Suspected sea pirates have attacked a passenger boat in Bayelsa State, killing two persons.

It was learnt that the attack, which occurred on waterways of the Brass Local Government Area on Monday, left many other passengers injured.

One of the passengers, who survived the attack, identified only as Saddam, said the incident took place near the Obama Flow Station in Okoromo.

He said, “One of the deceased was called Pale and he hailed from Akipelai community in the Ogbia LGA, while the second person’s name was given as Doris from Delta State.”

He said the two persons died when the pirates, after dispossessing the passengers of their valuables, shot indiscriminately while escaping from the scene.

Gunmen have been laying in ambush on the creeks and waterways of the state, killing civilians and security operatives.

On Friday, suspected pirates ambushed an oil barge escorted by security operatives and killed two policemen, an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and a civilian.

The military has proposed a second phase of Operation Crocodile Smile to calm the tensed waterways.

Calls to the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, were not successful as his mobile phone indicated that it was switched off.