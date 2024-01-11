S’Court reserves judgment on PDP, Adebutu’s appeals

The Supreme Court on Thursday, reserved judgment on the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the March 18, governorship election, Ladi Adebutu.

This is as the five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro declined to hear the cross-appeals filed by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, insisting that it abides by the outcome of the main appeal filed by Adebutu.

The appeal by Adebutu is seeking the nullification of the declaration of the election of Dapo Abiodun.