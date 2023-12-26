S’Court: Kano NNPP holds prayer, Kwankwaso hopes for justice

A former governor of Kano State and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will deliver justice in the Kano State governorship election matter currently before it.

Kwankwaso made the remarks on Monday shortly after a prayer session held at his Miller Road residence in the Kano metropolis.

The prayer session was organised by the state government to ensure peace prevails in the state as well as to pray for the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf as the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the election case.

He said indications had shown that the Supreme Court judges were men of integrity who would do anything to ensure justice and fairness.

He said, “The unfortunate development over the governorship seat in the state will never deter them (the government) in any way but we will continue to pray for the right thing to be done at the court.”

Kwankwaso added that those at the helm of affairs must be reminded that justice is a panacea for progress while its absence will bring about chaos and disorder which will prevent meaningful development.

He added, “The mammoth crowd that poured out yesterday to welcome back Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a clear indication that the people of the state voted for him, believe in him and are strongly behind him to deliver their mandate.”

He said the drama from the tribunal to the Court of Appeal was an embarrassment and a move to truncate democracy in Nigeria “which all and sundry must work hard to prevent.”

The former governor further applauded the NNPP legal team for doing a wonderful job, praying that the Supreme Court judges would be allowed to dispense justice without using the federal might and other apparatus to intimidate them.