Scottish boxing legend Willie Limond is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a seizure while preparing for a comeback fight. Limond was reportedly discovered in his car on a residential street on Saturday morning.

Authorities swiftly transported Limond to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, where he remains in critical condition, according to The Sun. Police Scotland confirmed the beginning of an investigation to verify the events surrounding Limond’s sudden condition. The police representatives said: “Around 8.05 am on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024, police were called to a report of a 45-year-old man found unresponsive within a car in Heatherbell Road, Coatbridge. The man was taken to Monklands Hospital, where medical staff described his condition as critical. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Limond was scheduled to fight against Joe Laws in Newcastle in May. It’s believed he was due to attend a public training session on the day he was found ill, which still went ahead with boxers from the undercard.

Tributes have poured in, including from the MXP West gym in Larkhall. A spokesman for the gym said on social media: “Not only is Willie a massive part of the gym, he’s also like a brother to myself and my own family. It’s been a devastating few days for his family. Willie is one of our own please everyone I am begging you please keep him in your prayers. “I also ask that everyone respects his family’s privacy. His sons have been an absolute credit to him these last few days and I am so proud of how they are handling this. He also has a young daughter and partner, who is his absolute world Keep praying everyone.” Boxing author John Wight said: “Pray for Willie Limond. He’s in a bad way.” While a fan added: “The respect Willie Limond has from the sport of boxing is first class. I’ll pray for him.” The Scottish boxer’s most recent fight against Ricky Burns on Sept. 1, 2023, ended in disappointment, as he suffered a technical knockout [TKO] in the eighth round. Before the contest, Limond was on a three-fight winning streak with victories over CJ Wood, William Warburton, and Michal Vosyka.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 2, 1978, Limond is a skilled and beloved boxer known for his tactical prowess and quick thinking inside of the ring. Over the past two decades, Limond has competed across various weight classes but has primarily focused on the lightweight and light welterweight divisions. Limond has achieved notable success in the boxing ring, including his impressive victories as a British and Commonwealth champion. Limond’s career reached a pinnacle of popularity in 2007 when he faced off against Amir Khan in a title defense for his Commonwealth lightweight title. Despite being considered the underdog, Limond displayed extraordinary resilience, knocking Khan down during the bout before ultimately caving to defeat by TKO.

The knockdown marked only the second of Khan’s career, and Limond believed the referee’s count exceeded the usual duration, extending beyond ten seconds. After the fight, Limond said he and his trainer counted over thirteen seconds and should have won. “I’m sore, not because of the damage I did but because I have just watched a tape of the fight,” he said. “We sat in front of the TV. Billy Nelson [trainer] timed it.” “Thirteen seconds, the time it took the referee to count Khan to his feet. Not nine. Not even 10. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t,” he continued. His dedication and perseverance have garnered respect within the boxing community.





