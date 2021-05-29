NEWS
Scores killed as troops repel B’Haram attack in Borno
Scores of Boko Haram fighters have been killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, while trying to attack Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Council Area of Borno State, the Nigerian Army has said.
According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the terrorists were repelled by the troops while attempting to infiltrate the entrance to the city.
The statement read, “barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram Terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State. The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.
“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.
“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents. Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”
NEWS
Nigerians will praise Buhari at end of his tenure – Presidency
The Presidency, on Friday, said when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari breasts the tape in another two years, the applause would be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.
A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement titled ‘The Buhari Administration at 6: Counting the Blessings One by One’.
The statement catalogued the achievements of the incumbent federal government led by President Buhari in the last six years.
Adesina said the administration had recorded giant strides in various sectors of the economy that would be recognised by “those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.”
The statement read in part: “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years May 29, 2021.
“This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.
“From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.
“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.
“Some people claim: ‘We don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it.’
“When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.
“Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”
NEWS
Thousands to miss 2021 UTME as JAMB closes e-Pin procurement
Some candidates, who are yet to register for the ongoing 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), are stranded as the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed the procurement of E-pin ahead of the close of the registration on Saturday.
Some of the candidates, who were to register in centres around FCT, Abuja said they met the bankers on arriving at the registration point who told them that JAMB had closed the procurement of E-pin which will enable them to register.
Some of the candidates said they have spent almost two weeks trying to get their profile code to no avail.
A candidate, who prefers to be anonymous said since the registration commenced he has been trying to get his profile code which always failed and at a point, he had to go to the MTN office to get a new SIM card and do the NIN registration.
“It was just on Monday that I went to NIMC office after a long time. They attended to us and tried to rectify the problem. They said I should try and send the code I did on Wednesday and I got my profile code at 5.00 am today,” he said.
One of the registration officers, who did not want to be mentioned, said some candidates said JAMB has suspended the selling of pins and without the pins they cannot do any registration.
“Before the extension of registration there were rushes but after the extension, in a day we can get like 15 candidates come in to register and the highest so far is 20 candidates,” he said.
He however noted that some people got their profile code this morning (Friday) and the registration pin had been closed.
JAMB reacts
Responding, the Head, Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said registration closes on Saturday so e-payment is supposed to close a day before so that those who have obtained the e-card can register before the day.
“If we don’t close the procurement of pin today somebody can go and buy the pin tomorrow when the registration is closing and will be unable to register tomorrow.
“So, those who have pin can register between now and tomorrow,” he said.
He said all along they have been registering candidates like 10, 000 or 20,000 daily, but just registered 100, 000 candidates on Thursday, the highest so far since the process began.
“They all waited till the day of closure.
“All along we have been registering 7, 000, and sometimes 20,000. So, it is not about trying to register but they waited till the end.
“If you go to a centre, you will see seven or 10 candidates and from our dashboard, we noticed that some of the candidates have their profile a week ago,” he disclosed.
He disclosed that from the JAMB dashboard, 143, 542 candidates got their profile code two weeks ago and up till now they have not got their pin.
“Such candidates will now say there is a delay. So, if you don’t draw the line even when you give like a four-week extension, these candidates will relax at the end they will come and say they have been trying to register.
“We have a platform where we can tell when each candidate tried and when you got a profile code and everything,” he said.
NEWS
EFCC arrests fleeing operator of Ponzi scheme, InksNation, months after he was declared wanted
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a Ponzi scheme operator and founder of InksNation, Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu.
This comes six months after the EFCC declared him wanted.
In a Twitter post on Friday, the anti-corruption agency noted that Sewanu had been arrested in Sokoto.
The tweet read, “BREAKING: Fleeing Ponzi Scheme Operator, Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, Nabbed by EFCC in Sokoto.”
In November 2020, the EFCC declared Sewanu of InksNation wanted for an alleged fraud worth N32 million while floating a digital currency called “Pinkoin”.
The EFCC also accused Sewanu of obtaining money under false pretences and name-dropping in an advertorial.
Sewanu claimed that he would eradicate poverty in Nigeria in six months by paying every citizen N120,000 per month on the InksNation project that started in 2019.
In a letter he wrote to EFCC, he stated that even newborn babies who were born every day could earn as much as N120,000 daily if his idea was allowed to stand.
He went further in a tweet by the official account of InksNation to claim that if his mission failed in less than a year, he should be sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria in June 2020 labelled InksNation’s purported crypto coin, Pinkoin, a scam.
SIBAN warned that “members of the blockchain community and the general public should beware of the InksNation project.”
“We have labelled it a scam because it has a Ponzi scheme model, whether the promoters and followers concede to this reality or not.
“Sooner or later, the promoters and their followers will come to realise this, if they do not already do,” the association said.
