Scores killed as rival Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorist groups clash in Borno

The deadly rival clash between the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and terrorists of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, also known as Boko Haram, has resulted in the death of many fighters from both sides in Borno State.

One of those killed in the fierce battle is “Kundu”, one of the commanders Boko Haram.

The fight happened between Dikwa and Bama local government areas.

A security source said that Kundu and his team were on a robbery mission when the ISWAP intercepted them on six motorcycles, each conveying three fighters.

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and a counter insurgency in Lake Chad confirmed the fight.

He said, “A heavy fight ensued between the terrorists resulting to dozens of casualties on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists, while few ISWAP terrorists were wounded.

“The Boko Haram terrorists took to their heels leaving their motorcycles to the ISWAP terrorists.”