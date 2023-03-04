Scheana Shay confronts Raquel Leviss over Tom Sandoval affair

Scheana Shay got into a “heated confrontation” with Raquel Leviss over her shocking affair with Tom Sandoval.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who is BFFs with Sandoval’s now-ex Ariana Madix, learned about the cheating scandal Wednesday night from Leviss, with whom she had been on a press tour.

“After taping ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Scheana and Raquel went out to drinks with friends,” a source tells Page Six exclusively on Saturday.

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling.”

The insider notes that Shay, 37, asked Leviss, 28, for an explanation about what was happening, which finally prompted her co-star to come clean while Madix, also 37, was “still on the phone.”

“A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation,” our source says. “They went back to hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since.”

Shay and Leviss’s reps did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

When the news broke that Sandoval, 39, had been cheating on Madix for “months” with Leviss, “Vanderpump Rules” fans wondered how Shay would react since she is friends with both of the ladies.

Aside from that, the “Scheananigans” podcast host has been a staunch supporter of Leviss while she’s been embroiled in another controversial love tryst with Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz, who is newly divorced from their other co-star Katie Maloney.

Social media followers, however, noted that Shay appeared to pick a side Friday when she stopped following Leviss on Instagram.

A source also now confirms exclusively to Page Six, “Scheana is done with Raquel after she betrayed Ariana. The friendship is over.”

“Right now, Scheana is fully focused on supporting Ariana,” the insider adds.

Shay was spotted trying to comfort her pal on Friday evening as she, Katie Maloney and Sandoval’s other ex Kristen Doute all rushed to Madix’s house to be by her side.

Meanwhile, Sandoval hit the stage to perform with his cover band at a show on Friday night, and when fans chanted “Ariana” in support of his ex, he replied, “We love her.”

However, it appears he is trying to keep a low-profile as he bailed out of doing a pre-scheduled interview with Page Six.

Neither Leviss, Sandoval or Madix have directly addressed the cheating scandal or split.

The former couple dated for nearly 10 years, starting in 2014.

A source previously told Page Six that the aspiring sandwich shop owner was “blindsided” when she found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on her then-boyfriend’s phone.

Other insiders also told us that Leviss and Sandoval “planned” to tell Madix about the affair for weeks, but she beat them to the punch on Wednesday night.

We’ve also learned that the Bravo cameras “are rolling” and the producers are hoping to include the latest drama in the final episodes of Season 10, which currently airs Wednesdays.