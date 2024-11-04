



Mike Tyson displayed scary signs of power from a tender age and was already knocking out professional fighters aged just 12, according to one of his early trainers. ‘Iron’ Mike is currently preparing for a much-anticipated fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas come November 15, which will be streamed live on Netflix. Tyson boasts an illustrious career in boxing, having won the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles twice, as well as the IBF belt in his division. As he gears up for this month’s bout, Tyson, 58, holds an impressive record of 50-6-2(NC), with 44 knockouts against top-tier opponents, and has shared the ring with boxing giants like Frank Bruno, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis. Despite making his debut against Hector Mercedes at 18 in 1985, Tyson’s passion for fighting began much earlier. His former coach Teddy Atlas revealed to RingTV.com that Tyson was defeating fully-grown men when he was just 12.

But Tyson was no ordinary pre-teen; Atlas recalls him being a physical marvel, weighing a lean 190lbs. He said: “As far as most pure, God-given talent, raw, from the earliest stage that you saw, it would have to be a 12-year-old Tyson – who was 190lbs but no fat,” reports the Mirror. Atlas reminisced on how Tyson made an immediate impact on his first visit to the gym, where he faced off against an older professional fighter under the watchful eyes of himself and the legendary trainer Cus D’Amato. He said: “He had to impress me and Cus. He had to box his first day with a 27-year-old man who was a professional fighter, and he was able to do that.” Reflecting on Tyson’s unparalleled punching power at such a tender age, Atlas shared: “You can’t put him in with kids to spar because there are none. So you’re hiring sparring partners and they’re men and he’s hurting them and knocking them out. Anyone who could be knocking out men when he’s 12, 13 years old is a pretty damn good puncher.”

However, it was not Tyson’s physical abilities that dwindled by the time of his last professional fight in 2005 against Kevin McBride, but rather his mental resilience. Atlas noted: “What wasn’t strong was his will. That’s what cracked. His will cracked before his chin. He absorbed those punches and he took big punches before he got knocked out. His will wasn’t nearly as strong as his chin.” Despite a strong training relationship during Tyson’s early years, Atlas and ‘Iron’ Mike parted ways when the professional boxer was around 15. Now, eager to return to the ring for the first time since his 2020 exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr – which ended in a draw after eight rounds – Tyson is set to face social media star Paul later this month. Paul, who only made his debut four years ago, has quickly amassed a respectable record of 10-1 in the boxing ring, defeating several former UFC stars including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

While Paul may hope that his youth will give him an advantage over Tyson in their November 15 bout – being 31 years younger than the former heavyweight champion – recent training footage has led some boxing fans to fear for the safety of the ‘Problem Child’, as Tyson continues to demonstrate remarkable speed and power despite nearing 60.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!