Scandal: EFCC blocks Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq from fleeing Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, over the ongoing investigations into scandals in the ministry.

A reliable source in the EFCC said the passports of Edu and the former Minister were seized to deter them from fleeing the country while the investigation continued.

“The commission has seized the passports of the two former ministers, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Betta Edu.

“We have also seized Mrs Halima Shehu’s passport pending the conclusion of investigations. The commission does not want to risk having any of them leave the country while they still have questions to answer,” he said.

Edu arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters around 10 am on Tuesday to answer questions over alleged financial corruption rocking the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Ministry.

The development comes after a leaked memo revealed that Edu requested from the Federation’s Accountant General the payment of N585 million meant for vulnerable people into a private account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

Following the uproar from Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered Edu’s comprehensive probe and investigation of the ministry’s activities.

On her part, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former Minister under then President Muhammadu Buhari, was also quizzed over alleged fraud committed under her watch.

The duo are being investigated for fraud amounting to over N40 billion.

In connection with the Edu and Sadiya Umar-Farouq’s investigation, EFCC summoned the Chief Executive Officers of Zenith, Providus and Jaiz banks to its office on Tuesday.

Halima Shehu, the suspended chief executive officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, is also under investigation by the EFCC.