Scandal: Alaafin Sends wife packing, for alleged affair with MC Oluomo
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Iku Baba Yeye, has, allegedly, sent two of his wives packing on grounds of infidelity with National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma
The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has allegedly disposed of two of his wives Omoh and Folashade, to marry new wives, but the queens were said to have outsmarted him.
This was disclosed by an Instagram blogger, Gislovers, who also alleged that National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma aided the exit of the queens from the palace.
The blogger alleged that the Alaafin has been making plans to send the two queens to the UK, but MC Oluoma had assisted them with an arranged marriage in the bid to get their visa.
According to the report, Alaafin’s wife, Olori Omoh, who was desperate to get the visa slept with MC Oluomo. She is also known for her numerous infidelity in Ibadan, even while in the palace.
The blogger wrote: Story of how them GBE ALAAFIN NI HANDICAP. It’s a very messy gist but I will try as much as possible to summarize. As we type,Olori Omoh and Olori shade(Iya meta) are on their way to the UK,all thanks to MC Oluomo and the arranged secret marriage Queen omo did sometimes last year to get papers.
According to my source,Alaafin already planned of disposing the Queens to the UK before so new set of Queens to come in,so they started making arrangements since two years back even when the two Queens that left the palace were still around.
The process went on and on and they were unable to finish it,Queen Omo who was desperate then to get the visa done knack the Visa guy,knack Kudeti,and MC Oluomo, whereas MC was datin Queen folashade as at them,one way or the other MC sha helped them and as we speak they are on their way to the UK with the consent of Alaafin and tueh are going to arrive at the Alaafin mortgage house in London contrary to The Kings agreement with them.
They went to lagos before to spend days in hotel and MC Oluomo was servicing Omo back to back,my source revealed that MC oluomo gave them some cash and promise to arrange a Better place for them on the UK with their kids,it was also revealed that plans are ongoing for fhe two Queens to divorce the man once they are out of Nigeria.
Omoh who is so popular in ibadan for her random knacking with peoples husband and Alaafin’s son revealed to her friend that the Baba has plans and they also have plans ,say the baba don Dey recruit new set of Queen that’s how the Queens dragged a whole Royal Puna in the mud with MC oluomo and Kudeti,i come in peace.
Oshodi/Isolo LGA chairman, Oloyede appoints Chief of Staff, SSA
The Chairman of Oshodi Isolo local government, Otunba Kehinde Adeola Oloyede popularly known as Kendoo has announced the appointment of his chief of staff and senior special Assistant.
The new chief of staff is Hon Banjoko Leke Shugaba while Adekunle Kenny Adewale is the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on general administration..
The announcement was made in a letter by the council chairman to the council manager.
The appointments take immediate effect.
Curfew: One injured as Oro worshippers clash with Muslims in Ogun
There was pandemonium in Idiroko area of Ipokia Local Government of Osun State as Oro worshippers clashed with Muslims in the border town.
The clash followed the alleged imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Idiroko and environs to celebrate the annual Oro festival.
It was gathered that the festival started on Saturday, with the imposition of daylight curfew.
However, the festival turned violent when the traditionalists clashed with Muslim faithful who were observing the evening prayer.
It was alleged that the Oro worshippers had attacked an Islamic cleric, Bola Wasiu, with a matchette on his head.
He was reportedly rushed to a hospital, as others, including women, were also attacked in the mosque.
The incident, which occurred around Temitope area of Ajegunle-Idiroko, affected Umar Bin Kathab, the same mosque that was attacked two years ago during the Oro festival.
The Imam of the mosque, Abdul Waliy Omo-Akin, explained that members of his congregation were attacked again this year by the Oro adherents.
Omo-Akin said the Oro worshipers violated a court order that nobody must impose daylight curfew anywhere in Ipokia Local Government.
He said, “One of our members, Bola Wasiu, was injured on the head by the Oro worshipers for coming out during the festival in the daylight.
“He left the mosque around 4:pm for his farm to feed the fish. He was waylaid and attacked.
“We were able to get hold of three of the attackers and handed them over to the police.
“We had held a meeting with the DPO last week Wednesday where he warned them against daylight ritual. They imposed the curfew since Saturday.
“The people, out of fear, did not go to their places of work. Markets and banks were shut, while schools were also closed.”
The leader of the Oro adherents could not be reached as of the time of of filing this report.
Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he could not confirm the incident.
Oyeyemi, however, promised to confirm the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idiroko.
Also, the Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wasiu Agbetokun, could not be reached at the moment.
12 Igboho’s aides granted bail
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted bail to the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the eight applicants whose request were not opposed by the Department of State Services (DSS) a bail in the sum of N5 million.
The judge then admitted the four others to a bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in the like sum.
The applicants the DSS did not oppose their bail request include: Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.
They are listed as 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th applicants respectively.
The service, however, urged the court not to grant bail to Amudat Habibat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday listed as 2nd, 5th, 6th and 12th applicants in the application.
Earlier, Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had urged the court to grant his clients bail unconditionally.
Olajengbesi made the plea following the production of the 12 detainees before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday.
The applicants, who had been in the detention of the DSS since July 2, had approached the court through their lawyer to seek for their fundamental rights enforcement.
Olajengbesi told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention.
He said that it took the order of the court for the respondent (DSS) to allow even the legal representatives of these applicants to have access to them
He said the experience of the applicants in the facility of the respondent was “a bad taste.”
He said the applicants were arrested for certain offences.
After 34 days in the respondent detention, the applicants should have been charged to court, he said.
He argued that to continue to keep the applicants in the custody of the service would amount to an affront on the constitution and infringement on their fundamental human rights as provided by the law.
However, Counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo, only opposed the application for bail for four of the applicants.
He argued that this was due to the level of their involvement in the offences preferred against them.
He hinted that investigation so far had revealed high level of complicity on the part of the four detainees whose bail were opposed by the service.
“As it is, the respondent is still investigating this matter and while will we not oppose bail to those applicants earlier mentioned, we seriously believe that it is not in the interest of justice and it will not serve the purpose of national security for these four applicants to be granted bail,” Awo said.
The lawyer further argued that the fear of the service was that if granted bail, they might not make themselves available for further investigation and possible prosecution.
He said the law also gave grounds on which a suspect could be detained beyond 24 hours.
According to him, Section 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, set out the conditions or circumstances upon which bail can be refused.
Awo said Paragraph C of the same section provided that where the applicant for bail attempted to intimidate witnesses or interfere with investigation, in such circumstances, bail could be refused.
He said there was credible information on how friends, families and associates of the four applicants were making contacts to the potential witnesses identified by the service.
“They have started making overtures to them to compromise investigation and pressurising some not to turn up in the event they (the four applicants) will be charged.
“We believe strongly that these four applicants who are still needed for further investigation will jeopardise the ongoing investigation if released,” Awo told the court.
