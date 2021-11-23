Scams to look out for this Black-Friday

AS the curtain comes down on the year 2021, the buzz word this week will be Black Friday.

For those who are not up to speed with the concept, Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving Day.

This American concept has fast become a global trend and this coming Friday, the shopping frenzy continues.

This Black Friday comes at the backdrop of dire socio-economic challenges.

While many of us will be shopping around for those crazy deals and discounts, there are some threats and scams one needs to take note of.

According to the Cnet publication, these are some of the things we need to look out for this coming Black Friday:

1. Look out for fake websites and fraudulent apps

According to tech experts, the phishing concept’s goal is for hackers to get their hands on your personal information, like your credit card number, social security or account password. Pretending to be a large retail corporation, the fraudsters send out an official-looking email or text message, usually with a link to a fraudulent website designed to look just like a legitimate site. According to experts, if you receive an email asking you to update your payment method or requesting other personal information, contact the company’s help desk to make sure the email is legit before you do anything else.

2. Card scams can also happen digitally

This, according to experts, happens when a hacker places an object over a card reader, disguised to look like part of the ATM, and then waits for people to swipe their cards. A day or week later, the thief takes the object known as a skimmer back and collects the mountain of stolen card information stored inside, which they can then use to make purchases, withdraw money and more. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist for Synopsis, suggests that people don’t save the card details on retail websites. He also suggests that if possible, one should use a third-party payment method like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal.

3. Try to wire all your transfers

According to Health Care Family magazine, on this Black Friday, try and use your credit card to purchase goods. It offers you the most protection against purchases that don’t turn out to be what you expected. A debit card can be a good choice, too, if you’re only shopping at stores and sites you trust and frequent often.