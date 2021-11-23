breaking
Scams to look out for this Black-Friday
AS the curtain comes down on the year 2021, the buzz word this week will be Black Friday.
For those who are not up to speed with the concept, Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving Day.
This American concept has fast become a global trend and this coming Friday, the shopping frenzy continues.
This Black Friday comes at the backdrop of dire socio-economic challenges.
While many of us will be shopping around for those crazy deals and discounts, there are some threats and scams one needs to take note of.
According to the Cnet publication, these are some of the things we need to look out for this coming Black Friday:
1. Look out for fake websites and fraudulent apps
According to tech experts, the phishing concept’s goal is for hackers to get their hands on your personal information, like your credit card number, social security or account password. Pretending to be a large retail corporation, the fraudsters send out an official-looking email or text message, usually with a link to a fraudulent website designed to look just like a legitimate site. According to experts, if you receive an email asking you to update your payment method or requesting other personal information, contact the company’s help desk to make sure the email is legit before you do anything else.
2. Card scams can also happen digitally
This, according to experts, happens when a hacker places an object over a card reader, disguised to look like part of the ATM, and then waits for people to swipe their cards. A day or week later, the thief takes the object known as a skimmer back and collects the mountain of stolen card information stored inside, which they can then use to make purchases, withdraw money and more. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist for Synopsis, suggests that people don’t save the card details on retail websites. He also suggests that if possible, one should use a third-party payment method like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal.
3. Try to wire all your transfers
According to Health Care Family magazine, on this Black Friday, try and use your credit card to purchase goods. It offers you the most protection against purchases that don’t turn out to be what you expected. A debit card can be a good choice, too, if you’re only shopping at stores and sites you trust and frequent often.
‘He left a vacuum too difficult to fill’ – Speaker Gbajabiamila reacts to Baba Suwe’s death
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has mourned popular Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina, who passed away on Monday.
Gbajabiamila said Omidina, fondly called by his stage name, Baba Suwe, was one thespian that entertained Nigerians and brought joy to many Nigerian homes through his comical talent.
The Speaker implored his children and family to find solace in how Baba Suwe used his God-given talent to influence the lives of others positively, saying he left behind a vacuum too difficult to fill.
This was contained in a statement by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Gbajabiamila also sent his condolences to the Omidina family, good people of Ikorodu, Lagos, the Nigerian film industry and Nigerians, especially the many fans of Baba Suwe.
He equally prayed for the repose of his soul.
The legendary actor died on Monday after a long battle with an illness.
Baba Suwe was born on August 22, 1958, and was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009.
He dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades, featured in several movies and bagged many awards.
Northern Coalition warns Buhari not to succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has rejected Igbo leaders call on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Igbo leaders had visited the president at Aso Rock on Friday, demanding that Kanu should be released.
Buhari, who described their request as heavy, had said he would consider it.
But CNG has described the request as an attempt to subvert the course of justice, saying those who made it should be treated as “accomplice and sponsors of the atrocities and crimes Kanu committed against humanity and the Nigerian state.”
At a press conference in Kano on Monday, spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Azeen Suleiman, criticised Buhari’s response to Igbo leaders, saying “the North would hold Buhari responsible for the blood of its people unlawfully shed through the activities of Kanu in the event he succumbs to the Igbo pressure to release him.”
Suleiman said the coalition on the ground research in the South East showed hat from 2017 to 2020, IPOB under the leadership of Kanu triggered the “killing of more than 1,230 northern Nigerians living in parts of the South East.
“Several millions worth of businesses, properties and valuable assets belonging to northerners and citizens of other regions were destroyed across the South eastern cities on the instructions of Nnamdu Kanu within the same period.”
The coalition said it observed that “the demand (by the Igbo elders) and Buhari’s disturbing promise to consider it without minding the number of soldiers, policemen and thousands of other innocent Nigerians already murdered and presently physically threatened by IPOB militants on the express orders of Kanu suggest a lack of sense of responsibility on the part of those in power.
“Buhari’s response to the Igbo leaders’ demand could also signal a dangerous endorsement of the amassing of the huge number of arms already imported by IPOB terrorists and their sponsors, which are already being used to cause mayhem across the country.”
“This has also further exposed the extent of complicity and docility of our clerics and other community leaders who were in the forefront of urging tolerance from northerners when they came under incessant attacks, but could not find the voice to speak today.”
Suleiman said the coalition, therefore, resolved among others that any attempt to release Kanu “will inadvertently reduce Nigeria to a completely lawless state where criminals of all shades will commit crimes against the country, and then ask their traditional rulers and other regional or tribal leaders to press for their release.”
The coalition also warned Buhari to reclaim his statesmanship by “refusing to be cajoled into interfering with the standard principle of separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.
“Warn that the North would no longer remain idle when its people are deliberately targeted and massacred while the perpetrators are shielded by criminal tribal bigots who pose as leaders.
“Warn President Buhari that the North has today realized that he places more premium on the pursuit for votes and political popularity for his party, than he does for the sanctity of lives of northerners and security personnel who stake their lives and welfare of families in the service the nation.”
China warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria, Congo amid high insecurity
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing has warned its citizens and firms working in the African continent against travelling to some risky areas amid the abductions of Chinese citizens in Africa.
The disclaimer was issued on Monday by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, as he confirmed the abduction of five Chinese nationals in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He further urged those in dangerous places to leave as soon as possible.
According to Zhao, the abductions took place during an attack on a gold mine in the Mukera village of eastern Congo, citing another recent incident in Nigeria, where three Chinese employees were kidnapped.
The spokesperson stressed that there were “great security risks’’ in Nigeria and Congo, and these incidents were not the first of their kind.
China has significantly increased its investments in the mining industry in Africa in recent years.
This has led to growing local resentment towards wealthy Chinese employees working in countries such as the resource-rich Congo, where living standards are extremely low.
In 2008, Congo’s former president Joseph Kabila signed a highly controversial nine-billion-dollar agreement guaranteeing China mining rights in the country in return for funding for much-needed infrastructure projects.
A few weeks ago, Kabila’s successor, Felix Tshisekedi, called for a review of the agreement and for what he termed “fairer deals”.
