SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the public to disregard reports that it is recruiting.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, group general manager, public affairs division, said the recruitment rumour is untrue.

He said some blogs and social media accounts have made posts suggesting that the NNPC has begun its recruitment for 2021.

Mohammed said the information is false and advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers.

He called on Nigerians to visit NNPC’s website for accurate information about recruitment.

“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement reads.

“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website.

“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”