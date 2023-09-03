SC East Bengal will be squaring off against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of the ongoing Durand Cup on Sunday in Kolkata. It will be a battle of nerves and emotions between the two giants at the Salt Lake Stadium, as fans of both teams get ready to paint the stadium in green and maroon and red and gold. The clash would be a repeat of the 2004 Durand Cup final, which East Bengal won 2-1. The Red and Gold brigade has won the tournament on 16 occasions, sharing the record with the Mariners.

While East Bengal last won the tournament in 2004, the last title that it had won was back in 2018, the IFA Shield, which is an U-19 event now. As for its performance in the tournament this year, it has played five matches and stayed unbeaten, winning four and drawing one.

When will the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match be played?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, September 3.

Where will the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match be played?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match start?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match will start at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)