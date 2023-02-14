“Say no to boring positions” Nkechi Blessing unveils her official style/position for her birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has unveiled her official style and position for her birthday today, February 14th, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page, the single mother of one revealed her favorite sex position in a loved-up photo with her boo.

Nkechi Blessing, urged her fans to stop doing boring positions and step up.

“The official style/position for Feb 14th 2023. Say no to boring Positions. From me and mine say Happy Valentine in advance”.

This celibacy isn’t for me, I want to fornicate – Nkechi Blessing cries out

Just days back, Nkechi Blessing Sunday had cried out over lack of sexual intercourse.

The controversial movie star, who is in a relationship, was missing her man, who shuttles between Delta and Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to cry out, Nkechi stated that celibacy isn’t for her as she feels like fornicating. She also hinted at taking the next available ticket to Warri to be with her man.

She wrote, “This celibacy is not for me. I want to fornicate”.

Nkechi Blessing begs her younger lover to allow her rest from s*x over her health

This came just days after she cried out over her lover’s excess demand for sex.

Nkechi Blessing had taken to social media to beg her younger lover to allow her rest from too much s*x over the state of her health.

Nkechi took to her Instagram to make the cry out.

According to Nkechi Blessing, he should allow her rest as sx can wait as she is not feeling too well over too much sx.

She wrote, “Allow me get well na. Ta Ta Ta can wait… Na wah ooo”.