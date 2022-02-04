ENTERTAINMENT
Saxtee Vibes set for US tour after COVID-19
US-based music promotion company, Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, is organising a tour of different cities for music band Saxtee Vibes.
The musical tour of many states in the U.S. has brought excitement to the group led by talented saxophonist and instrumentalist, Babatunde Balogun.
According to a statement from the music company owned by Samuel Ekundayo, Saxtee Vibes will be in the United States to display their uniquely combined talents as a team.
“The first leg of the musical tour will see Balogun and his band, Saxtee Vibes perform dexterously at the events and carnivals that include Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera, Annual AHBCA Award at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee, Ankara Nite in Texas, and the Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howell, Miami.”
Balogun, an indigene of Ondo state, has been on the music scene for close to 25 years now, and he has taken his musical prowess and band to different countries. He has also toured and performed on the same stage with veteran Nigerian musicians like Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters, King Wasiu Ayinde, Queen Ayo Balogun, and Adewale Ayuba.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walk off stage after Rudy Giuliani is unveiled on The Masked Singer
Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke seemed to be less than thrilled about a contestant on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.
During last week’s taping of the Fox series’ Season 7 premiere, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the contestants, Deadline and TMZ report.
Following the reveal, Jeong, 52, and Thicke, 44, both walked off the stage in protest of Donald Trump’s former attorney, according to the outlets. Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly remained on stage after the reveal, where they briefly chatted with Giuliani.
Jeong and Thicke later made their return to the stage, though it is unclear how long they were gone, according to Deadline.
When contacted, reps for Fox and Jeong had no comment.
Reps for Thicke and Giuliani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
THE MASKED SINGER
Giuliani, 77, has had a number of controversies and gaffes in recent years, particularly during his time serving as the personal attorney for former President Trump.
Last year, his home and office were raided by federal agents during an investigation into his work in Ukraine. “Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical,” his lawyer said in a statement after the raid, according to the Associated Press.
Elsewhere, Giuliani’s erratic personal behavior has raised eyebrows. In November 2020, while speaking at a press conference about the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn their election loss to Joe Biden, he could be seen sweating profusely, to the point that hair dye appeared to begin dripping down the sides of his face. Footage of the press conference quickly went viral. Giuliani was also filmed shaving his face while seated in an airport restaurant in August 2021.
Additionally, Giuliani was the star of an infamous scene in 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which he appears to put his hand down the front of his pants while leaning back onto a bed near actress Maria Bakalova, who was in character as Borat’s teenage daughter. Giuliani called the clip a “complete fabrication” and denied any inappropriate behavior.
In June 2021, Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York by an appellate court that said he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about Trump’s 2020 election loss to Biden.
Giuliani isn’t the first Masked Singer contestant surrounded by political controversy.
In March 2020, former Alaska governor and one-time VP hopeful turned TV personality Sarah Palin was unveiled as the Bear during the show’s third season.
Most recently, singer Jewel, who performed as the “Queen of Hearts,” won the singing show in December 2021.
The Masked Singer is set to return for its seventh season on Fox on March 9.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yung6ix plans collaboration with Wyclef
Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo aka Yung6ix has announced that award-winning Haitian-American producer and musician Wyclef Jean is a producer on his forthcoming NFT music project entitled ‘Love and Pandemic.’
The singer disclosed this on an Instagram live where he said, “Love and pandemic’ album coming soon, just know on the amazing project, I got Wyclef as a producer, I got Frenchie on it that’s French Montana’s producer, they made smash records on the project. I’m not going to lie, I can’t wait to put out the project. I know my DM’s been blowing up because you guys want the project right now but it’s all good I go give una, let’s get the NFT part right,” he said.
Once released, ’Love and Pandemic,’ will be Yung6ix’s third body of work after his previous albums that include ‘Introduction to Trapfro’ which was released in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to reunite on screen for The Equalizer
Jada Pinkett Smith is joining her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah on The Equalizer.
The Red Table Talk host, 50, is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reports. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory. Cook and Latifah’s character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities — and history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.
Pinkett Smith celebrated the casting announcement on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing over a screenshot of the news, “@queenlatifah and I are at it again.”
This is the latest on-screen appearance Smith and Latifah will have together after costarring in films like 1996’s Set It Off and Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 — but it won’t be their last.
Producer Will Packer announced a Girls Trip sequel earlier this month. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall starred in the original alongside Smith and Latifah.
While discussing the upcoming Oscars ceremony on Good Morning America, Packer told Michael Strahan, “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway.”
“We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director,” he added.
Latest News
- One killed, 4 others injured as peaceful Hijab protest turns violent in Kwara
- Release our people or take them to court, families of BDC operators tell Buhari
- Europe markets set for higher open after BoE, ECB policy updates
- Saxtee Vibes set for US tour after COVID-19
- Nick Cannon apologizes for causing ‘extra pain’ to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian aviation workers to withdraw services, may ground flights February 8
-
SPORTS2 days ago
COVID-19 cost Europe’s clubs €7bn -UEFA
-
SPORTS16 hours ago
AFCON: Heartbreak for Cameroon as Egypt beat hosts on penalties to reach final
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
$320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Salah set to equal Okocha’s goals record
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Nasdaq futures drop as Facebook leads tech shares lower
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Ladol, Samsung reach settlement, truce may unlock $300bn investments
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Nasdaq sheds 4% as worst tech selloff since 2020 tanks US stocks