Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Claressa Shields’ biggest rival has followed her to mixed martial arts after signing with the PFL. Savannah Marshall has been announced as the latest boxer to move over to MMA, with her debut already set in the PFL – where she could eventually be reunited with Shields in a fitting end to their 10-year rivalry.

Shields and Marshall had been seen as the two best prospects in boxing heading into the 2012 Olympics, where the latter defeated the American, handing her her first loss of her amateur career.

She went on to boast an incredible 64 wins to just one loss, coming against Marshall, before both turned professional with talks of a fight for years finally coming to a head in 2022. Shields was able to exact her revenge in their professional bout – winning by unanimous decision as the two shared words of respect after the bout.

But since then, the two have gone back and forth on social media and after wins of their own, with a future fight seemingly likely – and now, potentially in a different sport.