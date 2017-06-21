Saudi sacks Crown Prince

Saudi King Salman ousted his nephew as crown prince on Wednesday and installed his son Mohammed bin Salman — the first of a new generation set for power in a conservative kingdom used to ageing leaders.

His appointment completes a gradual removal of powers from Mohammed bin Nayef, 57, who has been fired, with his rise symbolising the hopes of Saudi’s youthful population, more than half of which is under 25.