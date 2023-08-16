Al-Ittihad midfielder Fabinho was stunned after a fan gifted a luxury watch to him for his performance against Al-Raed during his side’s opening game of the season on Monday. Fabinho pulled off a midfield masterclass as Al-Ittihad kicked off their Saudi league title defence with a 3-0 win on the road. Igor Coronado scored a brace in a six-minute cameo after Abderrazak Hamdallah had opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Fabinho covered every blade of grass at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, and fan was certainly impressed with his performance.

After the match, the fan approached Fabinho while the players were leaving the stadium.

The fan gifted Fabinho a Rolex watch, but the former Liverpool midfielder dropped the same in excitement.

He quickly grabbed the watch and checked it for possible damage. After that, Fabinho thanked the fan and left the stadium in the team bus.

Defending champions Al-Ittihad were made to suffer by the hosts before last season’s top-scorer Hamdallah opened the scoring in the 59th minute.

However, Coronado found the net twice in the space of six minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Earlier this month, Al-Ittihad lost 1-3 to local rivals Al-Hilal in the quarterfinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Al-Hilal, however, suffered a similar fate in the final, losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Al-Nassr 2-1.

Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Ta’ee in their next match on August 19.