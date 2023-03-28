Saudi crown prince makes phone call to China’s Xi

9 total views

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Tuesday spoke on phone with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Both discussed a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom’s prime minister, voiced appreciation for China’s initiative to support “efforts to develop good neighbourliness” between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strategic ties between Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, and economic powerhouse China, a main trade partner of Gulf states, it added.