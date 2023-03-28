Tuesday, March 28, 2023
HomeNEWSASIASaudi crown prince makes phone call to China's Xi
ASIA

Saudi crown prince makes phone call to China’s Xi

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
50
Saudi crown prince speaks with China's Xi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

 9 total views

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Tuesday spoke on phone with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Both discussed a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom’s prime minister, voiced appreciation for China’s initiative to support “efforts to develop good neighbourliness” between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strategic ties between Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, and economic powerhouse China, a main trade partner of Gulf states, it added.

Previous article
Tinubu’s victory: Bode George opens up on when he will leave Nigeria
Next article
Ex-student shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Tennessee Christian school
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network