Saudi club offers Messi £260m

Lionel Messi has been offered a £260 million per year deal to join Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal, from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi is, however, prepared to wait until the end of the season before deciding his next step.

The offer has been on the table for over a month, but Argentina captain is in no rush to accept it.

Messi is not thinking about the speculation surrounding his future, but is focused on winning the French league title with PSG despite his current two-week suspension.

According to reports in Spain, the 35-year-old World Cup winner will depart PSG at the end of the season and is expected to reject Barcelona for a move to the Middle East.

Messi will accept the proposal tabled by the four-time Asian Champions League winners and follow his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi, El Chiringuito TV reported.

Last week it emerged that Messi will end his two-season stay in Paris at the end of the campaign, with Barcelona’s interest no secret and MLS club Inter Miami also linked.