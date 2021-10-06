SPORTS
Saudi Arabia may take over Newcastle United soon -Report
Saudi Arabia is to lift its ban on Qatar-based beIN Sports, a source said Wednesday, smoothing the way for a Saudi takeover of England’s Newcastle United football club.
Saudi Arabia banned the major broadcaster, which holds the rights to the English Premier League (EPL) and other top competitions, in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar which ended in January.
“Saudi Arabia’s 4.5-year illegal ban on beIN is going to be reversed,” a source close to the matter told AFP.
The source added that Riyadh was seeking to settle Qatar’s $1 billion arbitration claim over pirate broadcasts to Saudi audiences by the BeoutQ network.
No reaction was immediately available from Saudi officials.
Riyadh denied any involvement with BeoutQ, but its failure to take action against the channel was a key reason for the EPL’s decision last year to effectively block a £300 million ($370 million) Saudi bid for Newcastle.
A Competition Appeals Tribunal last week heard that the EPL was “improperly influenced” by English top-flight clubs and beIN in making its decision.
An arbitration hearing is to be held in January.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha over allegations it supported extremists and was too close to arch-rival Iran, accusations that Qatar denied.
Ties have improved markedly this year.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, was last month pictured grinning with Qatar’s emir and the UAE national security advisor in beachwear.
Shortly afterwards, a football friendly was announced between Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain and players from two top Saudi clubs in Riyadh next year.
Last December, the EPL and beIN announced a new rights deal worth a reported $500 million for the Middle East and North Africa region that will run until 2025.
British newspaper reports said 19 of the 20 EPL clubs supported the deal, with Newcastle the only club to vote against.
EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title – Rio Ferdinand
Former Premier League star, Rio Ferdinand has identified one major reason Manchester United will not win the Premier League title again this season.
The former United defender noted that the Red Devils are unnecessarily dropping points against teams outside of the top six.
He said that this must stop before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can think about winning the Premier League title again.
Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season at home to Aston Villa on September 25 before drawing 1-1 with Everton on Saturday.
“I just feel that these games is what we mentioned last season are hurting us, stopping us from contending for the Premier League and it’s creeping in this season already. We got away with it at Villarreal midweek, that was alarm bells there,” he said on Vibe on Five.
“We dropped points before that, we got beat by Aston Villa and then we dropped points against Everton.
“Villa and Everton, no disrespect to those teams but we should be winning those games, it’s not a given but if you want to win the league those teams get dismantled and sent back home.
“If you’re sitting there four or five games ago you sit there thinking we could win the league this year, we’re looking good. But now you look at it and think were still getting the same type of results that messed us up last season, different personnel, same results. “
EPL: Top scorers after match-day 7 games
Following the conclusion of the Premier League match-day seven fixtures on Sunday night where Liverpool played a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, below are currently the highest goal scorers chasing the Golden Boot in the league.
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are currently the top scorers in the Premier League with six goals each.
Behind Salah and Vardy is West Ham’s Michail Antonio, who has five goals.
Premier League top scorers after match-day seven:
6 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
5 goals: Michail Antonio (West Ham).
4 goals: Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Neal Maupay (Brighton) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).
3 goals: Andros Townsend Dominic (Everton), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Said Benrahma (West Ham), Demarai Gray (Everton), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Diogo Jota (Liverpool) and Raphinha (Leeds United).
Meanwhile, the Premier League match-eight will commence on October 16 after the international break.
Liverpool open investigation after Man City submit spitting complaint at Anfield
Liverpool have opened an investigation into an alleged spitting incident after Manchester City made a formal complaint.
A Reds fan is accused of spitting at a member of City boss Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday evening.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the Main Stand, where the dugouts are situated, as Guardiola and his colleagues celebrated Phil Foden’s equaliser.
It is believed the alleged act could have been caught on camera.
As reported by the Liverpool Echo , the Reds have received City’s complaint and they have launched an investigation into the incident.
“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy,” said Guardiola after the match. “Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better.
“Always there are people that will do that. In every club there are people like this. Some can’t control their emotions. I am pretty sure Liverpool FC will sort it.”
Guardiola was just as diplomatic as he reflected on an enthralling fixture on Merseyside during which City came from behind twice to earn a point.
Pep Guardiola suggests Anfield bias to blame after James Milner avoids red card
“What a game,” said the Spaniard. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t win – but we didn’t lose. That’s why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great.”
Guardiola added: “It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager [Jurgen Klopp].
“Every time it is incredible challenge for us. The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team.
“When we lose the way we play in Paris [against Paris St-Germain] and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and player come back from their national teams safe.”
Guardiola reserved special praise for Foden, who brought City level 10 minutes after Sadio Mane’s opener with a brilliant strike from a tight angle into the bottom corner.
“Phil is a special player we know it,” he said.
