Saraki, Gbemi kick as Kwara demolishes library named after their father
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Gbemi Saraki, Minister of State for Transportation, have kicked against the demolition of a library named after their late father.
The library located along Kuntu, Agbo-Oba area in Ilorin is under the purview of Ilorin West Local Government Area.
The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman (TIC) of Ilorin West, Tosho Abdulgafar, said the demolition was approved by the council.
According to him, the action was premised on the complaints of the community that the building has become a hideout for criminal elements.
“The place has been vandalised and it was the community that approached the local government ever before our assumption of office to help repair the facility not to serve as hideout for hoodlums.”
“After our discussion with the community, we agreed to turn it to an IT centre. So after the ongoing demolition, the construction will commence immediately for an IT centre to make the place useful for the residents.”
Asked if the place will still retain the name of Saraki, the TIC boss said such decision was subject to the view of the people since it belongs to the local government.
“Late Saraki is someone we have all benefited from and I don’t think it is bad to name if after him. But if the public wants another thing, it is strictly their choice”, Tosho added.
Also the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Arch Aliyu Saifudeen, whose ministry oversees the council told our correspondent that there was a lot of misinformation on the demolition.
“The property belongs to Ilorin West and it was only named after Saraki. They only want to reconstruct it. It will still be named after him,” Aliyu said.
Reacting to the incident through a tweet, the former Senate President, said “I just got the news that the major official assignment carried out by the Governor of my state, Kwara, today, is the demolition of an old public library named after my late dad, Dr. Olusola Saraki.
“May Almighty Allah continue to retain a place for Oloye in Aljannah Firdaus”.
Also, Saraki’s sibling, Gbemisola, said, “Yet again, today we find that the Governor of Kwara State’s focus is not on building up Kwara, but on demolishing buildings which were owned or named after my late father, the Waziri of Ilorin.
“No matter how many structures are demolished, Baba Saraki’s legacy can never be destroyed, because it lives in the hearts and minds of the great people of Kwara. May Allah continue to guide and protect us all”, she tweeted.
The demolition of the library is coming one year after the Ile Arugbo GRA residence of late Saraki was destroyed by the State Government.
The case is, however, still in court.
Fulani herdsmen are planning to kill us all—Tiv traditional rulers in Benue raise alarm
Traditional rulers from 14 local government areas in Benue State have alleged that there are plans by Fulani herdsmen to eliminate people across three states.
The traditional rulers, who represent the Tiv people in the state, alleged that the plan is to kill all their people in Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states.
They made the allegation on Tuesday when they paid a visit to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
According to the spokesperson for the group, Chief Daniel Abomtse, Tiv people are constantly being driven away from their homes and farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.
He, however, alleged that the murderous actions are carried out with the support of the “authorities in those states”.
They, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safe return of displaced Tiv people and the land that had been taken from them.
Ortom described the treatment of “some parts of the country” by the Buhari-led government as “uncalled for”.
According to the governor, over 1.5 million persons are at the internally displaced persons’ camps, leading to a food crisis in the state.
Nigerian lawmakers at war as House of Reps ignores Senate bills
The House of Representatives and the Senate have again clashed as they engaged in a battle of supremacy over Bills sent for concurrence.
On Tuesday, the two Bills received by the House for Concurrence from the Senate, were both stepped down.
One is a Bill for an Act to Establish Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria to Provide Professional Training to Directors and Promote Effective Governance, Public Accountability and Professional Efficiency.
The other is a Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, at Aboh, Delta State.
However, the two Bills were ignored by members of the House of Representatives in protest against the alleged abandonment of bills from the House by the Senate.
According to the House, about 69 Bills passed by the House were awaiting concurrence by Senate.
Meanwhile, a Delta State member of the House, Osai Osai, stated that the two Bills should be given concurrence, adding that if there was any grey area to be sorted with the Senate, the principal officers should handle such.
According to him, stopping Senate’s Bill will amount to building a clash that is not needed in a democracy and trying to stop the enactment of law that is within the powers of the lawmakers will not augur well.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his reactions, decried the refusal of the Senate to give concurrence to Bills sent to it by the House.
Gbajabiamila said while responding to Osai’s opinion that, “If you have a Bill you have laboured hard to work on and it has been in the Senate for six months, you won’t be saying what you are saying.
“Bills that come to this House from the Senate for concurrence should be given the same treatment as is done in the Senate.
“As I speak we have only four Bills from the Senate awaiting concurrence in the House, while we have 69 Bills awaiting concurrence in the Senate.’’
The Speaker further maintained that stepping down the Bills could not cause a rift between the two legislatures.
He said that the issue could be due to administrative challenges and ordered the Clerk of the House to liaise with the Clerk of the Senate to resolve the logjam, PM News.
Recall that on June 9, 2021, The House had for the third time within four months, accused the Senate of not concurring with bills transmitted to it, threatening to reciprocate by not passing bills from the other chamber.
The House was to consider among others, ‘A Bill for an Act to amend the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, No. 2, 2019 to extend the Tenure of the Resolution Cost Fund.
Ado-Doguwa had urged the lawmakers to pass the Senate bill.
However, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said, “Leader of the House; please, I think you should talk to the Leader of the Senate that many bills are outstanding from the House in the Senate that requires the same mutual concurrence. And we will begin to study it. That is your responsibility.”
Six feared dead as soldiers, policemen open fire on Shiites in Abuja
Six persons were reportedly killed in Abuja on Tuesday, as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites and security agents clashed.
Many others sustained injuries.
Joint security operatives were said to have opened fire on members of the sect when they were about to round off their Arbaeen Symbolic Trek.
The incident, which occurred at the Gwarinpa gate near Galadimawa when the gun-wielding security agents arrived at the scene, threw the trek into confusion as people scampered for safety.
Two people were also said to be shot at a new generation bank inside the estate.
The Secretary of Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, also confirmed the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.
“They are just shooting people. As I am talking to you now, six people have been killed. They even carried some dead bodies away,” he said.
Members of the sect had on Tuesday morning come out in continuation of their procession to mark the fortieth day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was killed on 10th Muharram.
The protesters in their numbers hoisted two flags, one red and the other black, with the chanting songs.
