Rhodes-Vivour loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor , has lost in his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

He lost to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC,

Sanwo-Olu got 29 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivor , who got 18 votes at the polling unit.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran came third at the polling unit with two votes.

Earlier after voting , Rhodes-Vivour had said he was confident of victory at the poll.

He, however , said he will “fight to the end” if the election does not turn out the way it should.

“We need a credible election, we do, its about time; how long are we going to hold people as slaves in Lagos State?” he asked rhetorically.

APC also won the State House of Assembly election. The party’s candidate got 34 vores to Labour Party’s 15 and PDP 1