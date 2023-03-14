Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sanwo-Olu visits Bishop Oyedepo at CANAANLAND

Sanwo-Olu visits Oyedepo

The Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria Babajide Sanwo-Olu, this morning, disclosed that he met with the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Dr David Oyedepo, on Monday, 13 Mar 23.

Sharing a picture of both of them on Twitter, he wrote, “Yesterday, was indeed a memorable day as I met with a man after God’s own heart, a man who has dedicated his life to the service of God and mankind, Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State.”

