Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled the symbol for the Lagos Shopping Festival.

Sanwo-Olu unveiled the symbol during a visit of the festival’s organizers and corporate sponsors to Lagos House, Ikeja.

Scheduled to take place from December 23rd to 25th, 2024 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), the festival promises an exciting 72 hours of continuous shopping and entertainment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!