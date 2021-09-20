NEWS
Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given erring contractors handling parts of the LagosHoms, Sangotedo in Eti-Osa one week to improve the level of work or have their contracts terminated.
Sanwo-Olu gave the deadline when he inspected the housing project to assess the pace of the construction work.
He said that work on Phase 1 was 90 per cent completed, while contractors handling Phase 2 were working haphazardly.
Sanwo-Olu, however, said that hopefully, Phase 1 of the housing project would be completed and handed over in the next six weeks.
The governor then urged contractors handling Phase 2 to speed up work and ensure they finished work in nine months.
”As far as I know, the government owes no one, but if we owe you, we will pay in one month. Erring contractors have one week to speed up work.
”The Ministries of Housing and Works and Infrastructure would be back in one week to inspect and if there are no changes, your contract will be terminated and you will face prosecution.
”I have not come here to turn you away, but to make peace and restitution. For those contractors still working, we will wait for another four more weeks for extensive clean-up before we finally commission the project,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu mandated the contractors to finish up the 744 flats being developed in Phase 1 of the housing project by the end of October.
The project, sited on 16.9 hectares, took off in 2012. It was revived by the Sanwo-Olu administration. The first scheme of the project has 62 blocks of 12 flats each, while the second scheme has 32 blocks of 444 flats.
”I commend all contractors that have worked tirelessly to push through; I understand this has been a very difficult project.
”We have been working night and day, trying to deliver the project. We want to be fair to every contractor and we appreciate those who have shown real resilience and commitment.
“I use this opportunity to give a stern warning to erring contractors slowing down the project. It doesn’t matter who you know, I am not going to tolerate this tardiness any longer.
”I will give you one week to scale up work on the project. If there is no appreciable improvement, not only are we going to terminate those erring contracts, we will also prosecute them,” he said.
The governor pointed out that there was no reason for the contractors to delay the project and postpone deadlines, as the state government had fulfilled financial obligations in the contract.
Present at the inspection were three Commissioners; Fatai Akinderu (Housing); Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development); Tunji Bello (Environment) and Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, among others.
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has met with survivors of the December 2015 clash between soldiers and members of the movement.
Zakzaky also met with the families of those killed in the clash.
A Kaduna State High Court had on July 28, 2021, discharged and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife, Zeenat who had been standing trial on eight counts of charges bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
However speaking in Abuja, according to a release made available to Daily Trust, the Sheikh used the opportunity to condole with them over the losses of their loved ones.
He urged them to always remember the persecution and hardships meted out to Imam Hussein (AS) when the dreaded army of Yazid besieged and massacre them.
He alluded to his visitors that no sacrifice is too high when it comes to the path of Allah.
Sheikh Zakzaky also apologised for having to invite some of them, instead of going to their houses to condole them.
“Due to the injuries we sustained during the military attack on us, we still carry bullet fragments in our bodies, and there is no way we can meet up with all the victims and the survivors of the brutal military onslaught against us in December 2015,” he added.
Zakzaky then prayed to Almighty Allah to give the families of the martyrs the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses they suffered and prayed that Allah accept the martyrdom of those killed.
Responding, Dr. Isa Waziri Gwantu, who said he lost four of his children during the Zaria incident, expressed gratitude to the Sheikh for inviting them to meet him in such a difficult circumstance and reiterated their resolve to never abandon the right path being championed by the sheikh.
Hajiya Jummai Karofi, who said he lost five children, said, “I would like the killers of my children to know that what they did to them would never scare us away from Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in fact, they are ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Islam.”
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode dines at residence of another Buhari’s Minister
Since Thursday when his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was made public, Femi Fan-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has been under fire.
From Social media to traditional media, the former critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party, has been lampooned.
But FFK has waved critics aside, sharing pictures of his visit to the residences of key APC figures.
On Saturday, he released pictures of his visit to Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, whom he had labelled a terrorist and asked Buhari to sack a few months ago.
While the dust raised by the post is yet to settle, Fani-Kayode released fresh pictures of his visit to the residence of George Akume, Minister of Special Duties.
Armed gang invade Lagos streets, injure many, loot shops
Mushin area of Lagos State was yesterday, thrown into commotion as some armed gang invaded some streets, inflicting injuries on residents and destroying property worth millions of naira.
It was gathered one person died in the mayhem that forced churches within the affected communities to close for fear of being attacked.
Information had it that a notorious armed robber was arrested sometime by the police and was transferred to Abuja. But his release was allegedly facilitated by some big shots he worked for.
After his release, his loyalists from the Idi-Araba area of the state reportedly invaded some areas of Mushin to attack some persons whom they accused of being the cause of his arrest. The areas affected were Alafia, Daniel and Morgan.
A resident, who simply gave his name as Mitchy, explained that “the fight has been going on since midnight (Saturday)and the perpetrators came from Idi-Araba. This has been happening for almost six months. But last night and today’s(Sunday) were the most violent.
“Surprisingly, the armed thugs were teenagers between 16 and 19 years. They looted people’s shops and carted away goods. They were armed with machetes, guns and bottles.
“Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Alafia junction and Christ Gospel Apostolic Church on Da-Silva street could not conduct Sunday service.”
It was gathered teams of policemen from the Tactical Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Odumosu to contain the situation.
When contacted, the command spokesman, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said 15 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash. He said axes, cutlasses and expended cartridges were recovered in the process.
According to Ajisebutu, “Normalcy has returned to the area. CP Odumosu has assured residents to go about their lawful businesses. At the end of an investigation, the suspects will be charged to court.”
