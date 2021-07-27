NEWS
Sanwo-Olu swears in new council chairmen
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday charged the newly elected local government chairmen in the Lagos State to be hardworking and transparent in the management of resources put in their care.
Sanwo-Olu gave the charge in Alausa at the swearing-in ceremony of the chairmen elected into the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state on Saturday.
He also charged the new chairmen not to discriminate against anyone, irrespective of political, religious or other leanings
Benin Republic files fresh charges against Sunday Igboho
Benin Republic has filed fresh charges against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.
Igboho was arrested at the Cotonou Airport in the country last Monday.
Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers representing Igboho, confirmed the new charges after Monday’s hearing, after which Igboho was ordered to remain in custody.
Before the hearing, Salami had said they were expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against the activist.
However, he has now disclosed Igboho is facing fresh charges.
These charges include illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.
Salami had expected that Igboho would be freed on Monday, as the Federal Government of Nigeria had yet to file formal extradition charges against Igboho.
He explained that the previous allegations that warranted placing Igboho on a watchlist had successfully been tackled during the hearing.
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dragged Nigeria and Kenya before an international tribunal over his rearrest and rendition.
Kanu is demanding to be restored to his initial state before rearrest.
The IPOB leader, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights over his rearrest.
Kanu said he was a free man before his rearrest, hence the tribunal should restore that status.
A statement by Ejimakor said the Nigerian and Kenyan governments must give an account of the extraordinary rendition of the IPOB leader.
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
According to Ejimakor: “A few days ago, I commenced a continental legal action against Nigeria and Kenya before the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, demanding accountability for the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Both countries also have extradition laws that prohibit this sort of reprehensible conduct that saw Kanu to Nigeria.
“Particularly, extraordinary rendition is expressly prohibited under the African Charter, where It provides in pertinent part that “A State may not transfer (e.g. deport, expel, remove, extradite) an individual to the custody of another State unless it is prescribed by law and in accordance with due process and other international human rights obligations. Extraordinary rendition, or any other transfer, without due process is prohibited”.
“A victim of extraordinary rendition is entitled to remedies mandated by the Charter.
“Therefore, among many other reliefs, I requested that Kanu be restored to his state of being before the rendition, which state of being was that he travelled to Kenya on his British passport and was duly admitted as such and as a free man.
“Further, that no valid territorial jurisdiction can issue from an act of extraordinary rendition because Kanu is, technically speaking, still in Kenya.
“I also requested the Commission to adopt other urgent measures as the Commission sees fit in the circumstances to protect Nnamdi Kanu in the interim.
“Any nation that dabbles in extraordinary rendition has unwittingly brought impediments to her territorial jurisdiction. So, Nigeria, whether it admits it or not, has triggered a hornets’ nest that has, for the first time, brought the international legal order to bear on the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”
A few weeks ago, Kanu was rearrested and repatriated from an unspecified African country.
Though the Nigerian government has been silent on the country, it is widely believed that Kanu was nabbed in Kenya.
Since his return, the IPOB leader has been in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following an order by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.
On Monday, DSS, however, failed to produce Kanu in court due to logistics reason.
Against this backdrop, Justice Nyako had adjourned the matter till October.
Benin Republic court declines extradition of Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, orders him to remain in cell
The Court D’Appal of Cotonou has ordered Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to be kept in prison custody pending further investigation.
The court, however, declined the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.
The court, which was expected to start hearing the case at 10:00am, barred reporters and supporters of Igboho who besieged the premises. The hearing commenced at about 5:00pm.
Supporters of Igboho were dispersed from the premises of the court later in the evening, prompting fears that he might be deported to Nigeria.
The government of Nigeria had accused Igboho of trafficking in arms, inciting violence to disrupt public peace, and agitating for secession. It also sought his extradition to Nigeria.
Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, last Monday while trying to catch a flight to Germany.
However, Ropo, who is a German citizen was set free by the court on Thursday while the self-styled agitator was remanded in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.
Igboho was placed on the wanted list on July 1 by the Department of State Services after its operatives raided his Soka residence in Ibadan, killing two of his aides. They arrested 12 others during the operation.
