Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign over naira scarcity

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday suspended campaign activities for his re-election indefinitely.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, who announced the suspension in a Twitter post, said the development was “due to the current situation in the country occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and currency.”

Akosile added that the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress also suspended campaign activities.

He said, “The party chairman sympathizes with Lagosians and appealed for calm.”

Nigerians across the country have been experiencing a scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, for months now. The scarcity has driven the pump price above the official rate of N185 to as high as N700 in some areas of the country.

The fuel scarcity coupled with the inability of Nigerians to get the naira from banks due to a currency redesign has left many on the brink.

