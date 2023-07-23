Sanwo-Olu plans mass burial for 103 protesters massacred during EndSARS

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given approval for the mass burial of at least 103 protesters who were massacred by joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the police during the October 2020 mass protest against police brutality tagged #EndSARS.

In a letter currently circulating online and dated July 19 by the public procurement agency, the state government engaged the service of Messrs Tos Funeral Ltd, a private firm, at the cost of N61,285,000 to bury 103 bodies which were identified to be victims of the killings.

“Following review of your request and based on the information provided therein, the agency has “No Objection” to the award of contract to MESSRS TOS FUNERALS LIMITED at a total cost of N61,285,000 (Sixty-one million, two hundred and eighty-five thousand Naira only) for the mass burial for the 103, the year 2020 Endsars victims,” the letter read.

This move comes almost three years after Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues in government barefacedly denied the brutal killing of unarmed protesters who were waving the Nigerian flag and chanting the national anthem when the military opened fire on them at the Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020.

When contacted about the letter, Chief press secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, said the government will release its response soon.