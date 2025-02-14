Sanwo-Olu meets leaders of the Quadiriyya Islamic sect

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday met with leaders of Quadiriyya Islamic Movement.
The sect leader, world renowned Islamic scholar, Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefuddin Al-Jailani led members to the meeting.
Al-Jailani, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, will lead the Lagos State Qadiriyah Annual Maolid Nabiyy and Special Prayer for Nigeria.
The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 16 February 2025, at the National Stadium, Surulere,
Lagos, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
