Sanwo-Olu meets leaders of the Quadiriyya Islamic sect

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday met with leaders of Quadiriyya Islamic Movement.

The sect leader, world renowned Islamic scholar, Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afeefuddin Al-Jailani led members to the meeting.

Al-Jailani, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, will lead the Lagos State Qadiriyah Annual Maolid Nabiyy and Special Prayer for Nigeria.