Sanwo- Olu gives out his WhatsApp number

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday made a bold move to reach potential voters by asking them to chat with him directly.

One of the governor’s aides tweeted what he said was Sanwo-Olu’s WhatsApp number.

The Whatsapp chat message initiative is the latest effort Governor Sanwo-Oly has made to help encourage people to vote and reelect him in the upcoming governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu has been doing everything he can to connect with voters in the run-up to election Day.

The move comes a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the governorship election by one week. The election which was billed for this Saturday will now hold on March 18.

Sanwo-Olu has been having sleepless nights over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which saw the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, floor his counterpart in the ruling party of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu (now president-elect), in his home state.

The victory has energised the campaign of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Riding on the victory of his party in Lagos State during the presidential polls, Rhodes-Vivour is currently trending on social media platforms

His triumph in Lagos caused panic within the APC which has stepped up meetings, consultations, and electioneering across the state.

