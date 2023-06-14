Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNEWSSanwo-Olu congratulates Ambode at 60
NEWS

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Ambode at 60

0
Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
Sanwo-Olu congratulates Ambode at 60

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with his predecessor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Ambode clocks 60 today, Wednesday, June 14.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message, is­sued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Ambode as a sea­soned administrator who con­tributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

He said Ambode had con­tributed immensely as a for­mer Accountant-General as well as ex-Governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capac­ities, especially in the finance sector.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associ­ates of my predecessor, for­mer Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Au­ditor General for Local Gov­ernment, Permanent Secre­tary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high lev­el of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.”

Apart from Sanwo-Olu , other Nigerians well wishers have celebrated him on his birthday.

Ever since he left office in an unceremonial manner, the former governor has chosen to retire to a quiet life.

 

Previous article
Gov Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 others
Ganiyu Hamzat
Ganiyu Hamzat
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network