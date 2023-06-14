Sanwo-Olu congratulates Ambode at 60

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with his predecessor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Ambode clocks 60 today, Wednesday, June 14.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message, is­sued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Ambode as a sea­soned administrator who con­tributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

He said Ambode had con­tributed immensely as a for­mer Accountant-General as well as ex-Governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capac­ities, especially in the finance sector.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associ­ates of my predecessor, for­mer Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Au­ditor General for Local Gov­ernment, Permanent Secre­tary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high lev­el of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.”

Apart from Sanwo-Olu , other Nigerians well wishers have celebrated him on his birthday.

Ever since he left office in an unceremonial manner, the former governor has chosen to retire to a quiet life.