Sanwo-Olu compensates former Oshodi LG chairmanship aspirant with new appointment
Daisi Oso has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Oso , who is the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, was forced to withdraw from the local government chairmanship race
He stepped down for the eventual winner of the recent APC primary election in the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof also known as Kendo.
Kendo is the anointed candidate of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.
Oso appointment is seen by many as a form of compensation for obeying the orders of leaders of the party to step down from the chairmanship race.
Oshodi council boss, MC Oluomo finally reconcile (PHOTO)
The executive chairman of Oshodi /Isolo local government area, Bolaji Ariyoh and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the local government.
Ariyoh and MC Oluomo had been at each other’s throats for nearly six years now over issues relating to the control of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.
The reconciliation took place on Tuesday at a meeting convened by Ariyoh in his office.
The foes-turned friends agreed to put their disagreement behind and forge ahead for the common good of the LGA.
Sources at the meeting noted that the two gladiators resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially during the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Reacting, Ariyoh explained that both him and the NURTW boss have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall development of the local government.
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is under intense pressure to participate in the July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.
The move follows Gani Adams’ silence over the proposed rally scheduled for the Ojota park.
Many supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitation were said to have been left in the cold and are not happy with Gani Adams continued silence over the matter.
It was gathered that before the July 3 date was arrived at, Chief Sunday Igboho was said to have contacted Gani Adams to choose a date for the Lagos rally.
It was, however, learnt that after weeks of contacting Gani Adams, he was not forthcoming in picking a date.
After waiting for weeks without hearing from Gani Adams, Igboho was said to have liased with leaders of some Yoruba groups in the state and the July 3 date was fixed.
It was gathered that Gani Adams was not keen in participating in the Lagos rally due to some personal reasons.
“I don’t think it is likely he would participate but I know he is under intense pressure,” said a source, who asked not to be named.
“There is pressure on him; there have been meetings, and there have been talks for him to participate fully in the rally.
Farouk Lawan Moved To Kuje Prison
Farouk Lawan has been moved to Kuje Prisons in the outskirt of Abuja.
This follows his conviction on Tuesday by an FCT High Court sitting in Apo .
Lawan was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for receiving bribe from billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola.
The money was part of the $3milllion Lawan requested to have the businessman’s firms removed from the list of companies indicted for fuel subsidy fraud.
Justice Angela Otaluka found Lawan guilty of all the three counts that bordered around bribery in the case which had travelled to and from the Supreme Court since it began in 2012.
A source at the prison who does not want to be named confirmed that Lawan was taken there shortly after he was convicted by the court.
“Yes, he was brought here (Kuje correctional facility) straight from the courtroom. From today, he has started serving his jail term and will continue until he finishes his sentence unless he appeals his case and wins the appeal at any point before he will be released,” he said.
