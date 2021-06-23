Sanwo-Olu compensates former Oshodi LG chairmanship aspirant with new appointment

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Diasi Oso as the new General Manager of Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).

Oso , who is the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, was forced to withdraw from the local government chairmanship race

He stepped down for the eventual winner of the recent APC primary election in the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof also known as Kendo.

Kendo is the anointed candidate of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

Oso appointment is seen by many as a form of compensation for obeying the orders of leaders of the party to step down from the chairmanship race.