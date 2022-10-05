Sanwo-Olu appoints VC for LASUSTECH

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya as the substantive and pioneer Vice–Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Affairs Unit, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, which noted that the appointment of Odusanya as the substantive VC of the university took effect from September 29, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu, at the take-off of the new university, approved the appointment of the then substantive Rector of the former Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, pending the selection and appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The statement explained that “it has become imperative to appoint a substantive Vice- Chancellor for LASUSTECH to ensure that there is no void in the university’s leadership and to maintain the necessary stability of the institution.

“Odusanya was born on February 8, 1965. He is a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine. He holds Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos. Until his new appointment, Odusanya was a Professor of Community and Primary Health in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University.

While commending LASUSTECH’s former acting Vice-Chancellor, Olaleye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, appreciated him for using his experience and good managerial skill to set the new university on a good track.

“Posterity will judge him aright as one of the foundation Management Heads of the university in the future. His efforts will pave the way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal,” the statement read.

It added that Olaleye had been directed by the State Government to resume his duty post as the LASPOTECH’s substantive Rector for the next three years and two months remaining for him to complete his tenure.