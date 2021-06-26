Sancho deal almost agreed between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.

A deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for United to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.

Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.

United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.

But Dortmund have reduced their asking price following the financial impact of the pandemic on the transfer market and a deal is all but done.

Dialogue has been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in recent weeks, with a view to agreeing a fee and payment structure.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Sancho his No.1 summer target, with forward Anthony Martial expected to be the major casualty of the deal.

Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.

Dortmund need funds from the sale of Sancho after deciding not to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer.

