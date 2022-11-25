Sammie Okposo with Jesus, singing with angels – Family

The family of Nigerian gospel artist, Sammie Okposo has said the deceased is with Jesus Christ singing with angels.

The music producer died on Friday morning at the age of 51.

According to a statement by Okposo’s family, they are consoled because they are convinced that the gospel singer is happy in heaven.

“Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday 25, 2022.

“We are consoled because we know he is with Jesus singing with the angels.”

The statement added, “We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Earlier in the year, Okposo was involved in an extra-marital affair scandal.

He, however, apologized to his wife, Ozioma, publicly for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”