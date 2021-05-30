Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos

A leaked video has revealed the moment popular Fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) argued with the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka over the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

The video, which was released on Tuesday by a prince of Lagos, Abisoye Oshodi, was believably captured by one of the chiefs of the monarch.

The video captured KWAM 1’s anger with the monarch for refusing to support his candidate for the chairmanship seat in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The 63-year-old Fuji maestro could be see in the video questioning the monarch’s decision not to support his anointed candidate.

Addressing the monarch, a furious KWAM 1 wondered why the monarch will not support his candidate despite the fact that he has supported the monarch’s candidates in previous elections.

KWAM 1 and the monarch are supporting different candidates for the chairmanship seat in Isolo.

KWAM is routing for one of his managers, Bayo Olasoju to become the next chairman, while the Osolo is supporting an indigene of the town, Mojeeb Adam to occupy the seat.

Olasoju is currently Vice chairman of the council while Adam, who is the Balogun of Isolo, previously served as the Vice Chairman of the council when Mrs. Modupeola Fafowora Oseghale was the Chairman.

Watch the video below if you understand Yoruba:

