Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split up after 14 months of marriage.

A divorce petition filed late on Wednesday, seen by BBC News, cites “irreconcilable differences” between Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 and were married in a small but star-studded ceremony in June 2022.

But rumours of their marital struggles have been splashed across US tabloids this year.

Representatives for Spears and Asghari have not yet commented.

The musician did not address the divorce in a Wednesday night post to her 42 million Instagram followers, instead writing that she was “buying a horse soon”.

According to the dissolution of marriage petition filed by Asghari in Los Angeles County Superior Court, he asks that spousal support and attorneys’ fees be paid by Spears.

The Iranian-American actor, model and fitness trainer met Spears while she was shooting the video for her song, Slumber Party, in 2016.

He played a key role during her conservatorship fight with father Jamie, sporting a Free Britney T-shirt on Instagram before a crucial court hearing.

Their wedding, at the superstar’s home in Thousand Oaks, California last year, was an intimate and lavish affair attended by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

The two had recently been seen without their wedding rings in public.

The separation comes as Spears prepares to publish her memoir – The Woman in Me – this October.

It marks the end of her third marriage.

In 2004, she married childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in Las Vegas, before she annulled the nuptials at the urging of her management team.

Mr Alexander, who was seen participating in the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC in January 2021, attempted to crash Spears’ wedding to Asghari hours before they tied the knot.

He was charged with trespassing, vandalism and two counts of battery, and has been court ordered to stay away from her.

Spears’ second marriage – to rapper Kevin Federline – lasted from 2004 to 2007. Federline retains sole custody of their two children, Jayden James and Sean Preston.